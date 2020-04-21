Memphis-area restaurants promise caution, patience in plans to reopen dining rooms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the conversation shifts to reopening businesses and restarting the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, local restaurants are preparing to safely serve customers in person again.
The statewide safer-at-home order in Tennessee will end next week but that doesn’t mean restaurants in Memphis like Huey’s will reopen immediately and when you are allowed to eat out, it could look much different than what you’re used to.
With a large percentage of revenue lost for the local restaurant industry, many business owners hope they can reopen sooner rather than later according to the President of the Memphis Restaurant Association Ernie Mellor.
“We are on a dying vine right now,” said Mellor. “Our industry is as a whole, it’s not just here in Memphis. It’s across the state, it’s across the country.”
The decision of when to reopen restaurant dining rooms in Memphis will be up to local mayors. Mallor says when dining rooms do serve customers again in person, they will furiously sanitize, employees will need to be checked for COVID-19 symptoms often and social distancing will be strictly followed.
“(There will be) six feet between operational tables,” Mellor said. “It doesn't make a lot of sense to pull a bunch of tables out because you don't have any place to put them. So they'll be marked closed for social distancing."
"We are not going to rush it by any means,” Steven Voss, Vice President of Operations at Huey’s Restaurants.
At the family-owned Huey’s restaurants, each day one employee is tasked with cleaning; sanitizing counters, railings, even pens.
Voss says when they do reopen, they expect that level of cleaning to continue and not every seat will be available the first day back.
"Slowly, gradually integrating guests coming back into the restaurant, social distancing and about 25, 30% capacity,” Voss said.
As the local and national conversation shifts to reopening business, those in the restaurant industry say they want to get business cooking again, as long as it's safe for everyone.
"The day that we can have people coming back in, our friends and family shooting toothpicks in the ceiling and enjoying some blues, brews and burgers, we are really looking for that day to come back,” Voss said.
"It's tough for us because we're used to gathering and celebrating and having fellowship and breaking bread,” Mellor said. “We look forward to that happening again in a smart way. In a smart way at the right time."
Mellor is on a subcommittee of Governor Lee’s task force to reopen the state. He says soon they will make recommendations to the governor about how restaurants should reopen. They are still currently working on those guidelines.
