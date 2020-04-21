Memphis mayor extends safer-at-home order into May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland says Memphis businesses will not reopen next week with the governor’s scheduled reboot of the state’s economy.
Strickland on Tuesday extended his safer-at-home order by two weeks until May 5.
On Tuesday, Shelby County’s COVID-19 cases neared the 1,900 mark with 39 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Governor Bill Lee said Monday he will not extend his statewide order, which expires April 30, and some businesses in 89 of the state’s 95 counties could reopen as early as April 27. Other counties with major metropolitan areas, like Memphis and Shelby County, will create their open plans to reopen.
