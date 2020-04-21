Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland warns Memphis City Council of dire budget picture without federal aid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland chose Tuesday to hold off on a formal budget presentation to the Memphis City Council for two weeks, citing the need to gather more information about how much federal act the city qualifies for under the CARES Act.
Strickland said the closures associated with COVID-19 have carved enormous holes into budget projections, and the city would likely see major shortfalls to finish out FY20 and in the FY21 budget, which is still being developed. Strickland warned emergency money the city had on hand was not enough to cover projections for the shortfalls.
In total, excess of $100 million in revenue losses is estimated between the two fiscal years, as the city has seen an erosion of sales tax with non-essential retailers shut down. Strickland said city officials have been advised to expect a 25% reduction in sales tax revenues from economic experts.
A loss of hotel and motel taxes is also contributing to the shortfall, as the city’s tourism industry has all but evaporated.
More concerning, Strickland said, is that it’s unclear when visitors will be able to come to Memphis again.
“There are some experts who say things may not get back to normal until there’s a vaccine. Well, that may not happen until 2021,” Strickland said. “So are tourists going to come from Europe flocking to Graceland, are people going to do the riverboat cruises, we have 12 million visitors a year filling our hotels and our restaurants. We don’t know how much that’s going to be back.”
The mayor said the city has applied for its share of federal CARES Act funds last week, but his team is unsure of a guaranteed dollar figure. The other specifics they need to understand clearly from the federal government is if there are restrictions on how the money could be used.
If it is only allowed to cover COVID-19 related expenses and not revenue losses, Strickland said city officials would need to brace for significant cuts.
The mayor told council members he did not want to get into specifics about city service reductions or layoffs until they had a better idea of the city’s financial picture.
“We really didn’t want to get into those discussions now, and I believe that the federal government is going to help us to some degree. Best-case scenario is we get enough money to do the exact same budget next year as we will do this year and still provide the same level of service,” he said. “We are going to come back to this in May and hopefully the picture will be clearer.”
Council members largely held their questions Tuesday, as Chairwoman Patrice Robinson said they would work eagerly with the mayor in the coming days on what has become a concerning budget cycle.
“I’m sure my colleagues will have plenty of questions. We’re just kind of in shock right now. Give us a little while to digest this information and plea make yourself available so that we can ask the questions we need to ask," said Robinson. “We know that we’re going to get through this successfully together.”
