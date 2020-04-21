Mid-South business headlines: Congress working to add $300 billion to Paycheck Protection Program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the coronavirus making its rounds across the Mid-South, businesses are being impacted in a major way.
Meagan Nichols, managing editor with the Memphis Business Journal spoke with us about the latest developments of Congress’ Paycheck Protection Program and how local businesses need to navigate the process.
Nichols says Congress is closing in on a deal that would add about $300 billion to the program for businesses.
It appears during the first time around, larger businesses were taken care of first. Nichols says the hope this time is to allow smaller businesses to get a hold of funds, but it could be difficult.
“The process has just been moving so quickly and the guidelines have been changing every day, so its hard for people to keep up with it including the banks," said Nichols. “I do think that when the funds are replenished this going to be a mad dash for money.”
She believes the money will run out 10 times quicker than the first round.
This loan qualifies for people who have 500 employees or less and as long as all of those employees have been on the payroll for two months, the loan is forgivable.
First Horizon Bank who has been processing some of the applications has provided some tips to help expedite the application process like being prepared in terms of documentation and staying in constant contact with your banker.
A full list of tips is available at memphisbusinessjournal.com
