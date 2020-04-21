MPD IDs pedestrians killed in separate crashes on Memphis-area highways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have identified two pedestrians that were struck and killed overnight in two separate crashes -- both involving tractor-trailers.
According to Memphis Police Department, the first victim, 46-year-old Cameron Broadie, was walking on I-240 west of Lamar Avenue when she was struck by a tractor-trailer.
She died on the scene.
The second crash happened near the intersection of I-40 at Danny Thomas just after 4:20 a.m. MPD says a tractor-trailer struck 22-year-old Jarvis Harden.
Memphis police say both drivers stayed on the scene. MPD has not reported any charges at this time.
