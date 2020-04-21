Mueller Industries: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $32.4 million.
The Collierville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 32 cents per share.
The copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products company posted revenue of $602.9 million in the period.
Mueller Industries shares have dropped 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 24% in the last 12 months.
