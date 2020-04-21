Non-profits providing childcare to first responders and essential workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Non-profits in the Mid-South continue to step up to help first responders and essential workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Salvation Army and YMCA are providing childcare for those on the front lines of this pandemic.
“We always have in mind if something happens how are we going to serve our community," said Salvation Army Area Commander Major Marion Platt.
One way they are serving during the coronavirus pandemic is by providing free childcare to those on the front lines.
“We were contacted by DHS with the opportunity to provide childcare for first responders in Memphis and the Mid-South," said Major Platt. “The Salvation Army was really thrilled to be invited to do so.”
Parents are asked to sign up at the beginning of every week. The YMCA is also partnering with DHS to provide free childcare for essential workers with school-aged kids.
Parents must work in a job that’s identified as being essential by Governor Bill Lee’s safer-at-home order.
President and CEO of YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South Jerry Martin said in a statement:
“We know that essential workers are putting themselves on the frontlines every day to provide services that our community desperately needs during this time. This is just one way the YMCA is able to support families, making sure that essential workers can have peace of mind that their children are being cared for in a safe place.”
Major Platt said kids will be in the care of the childcare staff at the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center.
“These are our trained staff who have much experience in keeping children safe and providing academic and artistic and recreational programming,” Plat said.
When asked if the Salvation Army has plans to provide free childcare for front line workers beyond May 8, Platt stated that they have not, instead, hoping things will have returned to a sense of normalcy.
