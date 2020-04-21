Rural counties brace for economic reopening as COVID-19 cases continue to climb

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Tennessee’s safer-at-home order gets ready to be relaxed next week, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise even in rural counties. Some of those counties say businesses will start to reopen as early as May 1.
In West Tennessee, Tipton County has some of the most confirmed COVID-19 cases, next to Shelby County of course. There are nearly 90. There was a spike over the weekend in part it an outbreak at the West Tennessee Detention Center.
Still, leaders in Tipton County are ready to listen to Governor Bill Lee’s recommendations on reopening the economy, but they’re also listening to healthcare professionals.
“We certainly don’t want to send a message to our citizens that we’re open period that’s it,” Covington Mayor Justin Hanson said.
As COVID-19 cases grow in Tipton County, leaders there are looking at reopening like a light dimmer, not a light switch.
“We’re going to brighten the lights a bit and see what’s happening in terms of cases in the community and we may have to bring it back or turn it up brighter,” Tipton Co. Mayor Jeff Huffman said.
While Tennessee metros, like Memphis, will most likely determine their own timeline on reopening, Tipton County mayors say they want to comply with the recommendations from the governor.
Huffman sits on Governor Bill Lee’s task force for reopening the economy, and the group plans to give recommendations to Governor Lee by Thursday. He also chairs a West Tennessee County Mayors group.
He said not only does Tipton County want to be on the same page at its municipalities, it wants to be on the same page as the rest of the region.
“We don’t want citizens to be confused about what they can and cannot do,” Huffman said.
“I think we have to have a gut feeling on it,” Covington business owner Lynn Billings said.
Billings has moved his Covington restaurant The Bald Butcher outside for pick-up orders during the stay at home order.
He’s not sure he’s ready to reopen come May 1.
“We’re not in a hurry to open up. We’re really not," said Billings. “I don’t’ think this thing is over with yet.”
We don’t want to see a resurgence. That will be catastrophic,” Hanson said.
Whether it’s May 1 or later, the lights will eventually turn back on.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.