SCSO employee dies from coronavirus, worked with detainees

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - An employee with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department has died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Authorities with the SCSO confirmed the employee worked with detainees at the main jail.
Authorities announced in late March that an employee at the jail tested positive for COVID-19.
According to SCSO, for several weeks they have used heightened screening procedures for detainees and pre-screening protocol for employees and vendors who enter the jail, including a health and travel questionnaire and temperature reading.
