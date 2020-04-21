Some Tennessee lawmakers speak out against governor’s plan to reopen state economy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The House Democratic Caucus says Gov. Bill Lee is putting Tennesseans’ lives at risk by opening the state too soon.
Lee announced Monday he will not extend his safer-at-home order beyond the April 30 expiration. The governor is planning a phased reboot of the state’s economy beginning May 1.
“While the Caucus fully supports getting Tennesseans back to work, it needs to be done in a manner that protects the lives of residents during this unprecedented humanitarian crisis," reads the group’s news release. "As of today, the number of positive cases are still increasing in Tennessee.”
House Dems have called a virtual news conference Tuesday to speak out against Lee’s plans.
Watch live at noon in the player above or click here to watch in the app.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.