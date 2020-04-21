Suspect arrested in deadly April 11 shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department have made an arrest in a deadly shooting earlier this month.
Tarvin Dean, 30, has been charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempt first-degree murder (two counts), employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Police responded to the fatal shooting near McLemore and Bellevue around 5 p.m. April 11.
Two victims were found shot on the scene. Both were taken to Regional One in critical condition but one victim died.
Dean has been charged in connection with the homicide.
