Tennessee Dept. of Health anticipating increase in coronavirus cases as state reopens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health is preparing for an increase in coronavirus cases when the state reopens its economy next week.
Speaking Tuesday alongside Gov. Bill Lee, TDH commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey says state employees are being recruited from other departments to begin contact tracing -- the process by which health authorities identify people who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Piercey said Tuesday’s case count update showed the smallest increase in positive cases to date -- 156 since Monday.
“We know cases will go up again when people start interacting,” said Piercey.
The governor said social distancing, wearing personal protective equipment and other precautions must continue as businesses reopen. He also said restrictions will continue at hospitals and nursing homes until further notice.
Lee’s statewide safer-at-home order expires April 30.
His phased reboot of the state’s economy is scheduled to begin May 1, but the governor said Tuesday the first group of businesses could reopen as early as Monday, April 27. He said his administration will provide specific guidance on which businesses can reopen in the coming days.
