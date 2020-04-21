Tigers land Landers Nolley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers basketball team finally got their man on the recruiting trail, although it’s not the one they originally set their sights on. But, he’s a big get none the less.
Former Virginia Tech Redshirt Freshman Landers Nolley signed with the Tigers Monday. The 6′7″, 225-pounder wing was one of the top Division 1 transfers to put his name in the portal this season.
The Hokies leading scorer averaged, 15.5 ppg last season, which was 10th in the talent-laden Atlantic Coast Conference.
As a matter of fact, Nolley earned ACC Freshman of the Week honors 5 times this past season, made that league’s all-freshman team, and finished second to Duke’s Vernon Carey for ACC Freshman of the Year.
He had eight 20-point games last season, and debuted with a 30-point effort against Clemson, the best start by any freshman in Virginia Tech History.
A volume shooter, Nolley’s numbers went down as the season went on as more teams began keying on him as the leading scorer on a team full of freshmen.
A 4-star recruit out of high school, Nolley’s signing comes less than a week after the Tigers lost 5-star prospect Jalen Green to the NBA G-League.
Nolley made the ACC Academic Honor Roll after questions about his ACT forced him to Redshirt as a Rookie.
The big question is when will he be able to play at Memphis. The NCAA is currently set to vote on a one-time blanket transfer waiver that would make college athletes eligible immediately.
The vote is set for May 20th.
