UTHSC health expert answers questions about coronavirus as states reopen economy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several states announced they would soon begin easing safer-at-home restrictions on some businesses allowing many to reopen.
Many health experts are warning reopening our country must be a gradual process.
Dr. Jon McCullers, an infectious disease expert from UTHSC and chief of pediatrics at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital says there’s a need to expand testing in Shelby County as coronavirus cases approach 2,000.
“I think we’re still nowhere near where we need to be thinking about both what’s going to go on through the summer and then possibly a second surge or as second wave this coming through later,” said McCullers.
McCullers says Tuesday Tiger Lane testing expanded to a second location in North Frayser which brought out a lot of Memphians to be tested, there was a full house all day. He says in the next 6 to 8 weeks there will be four sites across the city and county for testing.
McCullers says each site works to test about 200 people a day. Results take about 24 hours to come through.
As city, county and state officials prepare to reopen the economy, construction for a primary alternate care facility in Memphis is still underway. This is causing confusion for people across the Mid-South, but McCullers says its just basic preparation.
“This is just preparation in case we do have a surge either this summer as we start to open things up or we if we get a second wave in the fall or early winter, we’ll be ready for this,” said McCullers.
He says Shelby County’s reopening will be phased and data-driven.
The target date to begin phase 1 for Memphis and Shelby County depends on the case trend. If it continues to decrease, McCullers says the process could begin early May.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.