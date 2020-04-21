WMC and Gray TV’s ‘Singing For Their Supper’ telethon raises a million dollars for local food banks across the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC Action News 5 and Gray Television stations across the country are proud to announce the weekend’s “Singing For Their Supper" telethon raised more than $1 million to benefit local food banks.
The music special featuring country stars and singer-songwriters aired Saturday on more than 50 Gray TV stations, including WMC.
Gray and its participating stations collectively donated more than $100,000 for hunger relief and local COVID-19 response efforts.
Donations from viewers and performers far exceeded the initial goal and will help provide more than 4 million meals to families in need.
“One night of music made a major impact on the communities we serve," said Bob Smith, Gray’s chief operating officer. "We are overwhelmed with the response and truly grateful to every viewer for stepping up to help neighbors in need. We also extend our sincere thanks to the artists who donated their funds, time and talents to this worthy cause.”
A portion of the proceeds will go to the Mid-South Food Bank.
