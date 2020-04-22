Brown Baptist Church offering free COVID-19 testing in Southaven

Brown Baptist Church offering free COVID-19 testing in Southaven
Coronavirus testing. (Source: WALB)
By Courtney Mickens-Jefferson | April 22, 2020 at 9:20 AM CDT - Updated April 22 at 9:20 AM

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Many people in the Mid-South are searching for free coronavirus testing.

Brown Missionary Baptist Church will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on April 22.

Testing will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. at 980 Stateline Rd. in Southaven, Mississippi.

Brown Baptist is asking individuals to bring their insurance card and photo ID for testing.

A representative from the church said a mass text message was sent to members to announce the testing.

Health experts discuss coronavirus pandemic as states reopen economy

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.