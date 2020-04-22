41 deaths, 1,894 coronavirus cases confirmed in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials with the Shelby County Health Department have confirmed 41 deaths and 1,894 coronavirus cases.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,873 confirmed cases in Shelby County Tuesday afternoon. Total cases have increased by 21 and two deaths in one day.
SCHD is also investigating outbreaks at ten long-term care facilities. Today, a new death was reported at Parkway Health and Rehab, making ten deaths total from the facilities.
In Tennessee, TDH reports cases in people 0 to 100 with an average age of 45. The majority of deaths have occurred in people 81 and older, but one person 10 or younger has died. In Shelby County, deaths have occurred in people 27 to 95 with an average age of 68.
Statewide, white individuals make up the highest number of cases (48%) and fatalities (59%); however, it’s a different story in Shelby County where 67.9% of cases and 71% of deaths are African Americans.
According to SCHD, nearly 81% of fatalities have occurred in people with pre-existing heart conditions.
Here is a map of positive Shelby County cases by zip code. The highest concentration of cases is in the 38118 area.
More than 108,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Tennessee, including nearly 20,300 in Shelby County.
Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include:
- Crittenden -- 147 cases; 5 deaths; 55 recoveries
- Cross -- 8 cases; 4 recoveries
- Lee -- 3 cases; 1 death; 1 recovery
- Mississippi -- 9 cases; 6 recoveries
- Phillips -- 4 cases; 1 death; 1 recovery
- Poinsett -- 10 cases; 5 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 65 cases; 4 recoveries
Mississippi (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 7 cases
- Benton -- 9 cases
- Coahoma -- 52 cases; 2 death
- DeSoto -- 239 cases; 3 deaths
- Lafayette -- 68 cases; 3 deaths
- Marshall -- 39 cases; 2 deaths
- Panola -- 37 cases; 2 deaths
- Quitman -- 13 cases
- Tate -- 34 cases
- Tippah -- 49 cases; 7 deaths
- Tunica -- 33 cases; 1 death
- Crockett -- 6 cases; 1 recovery
- Dyer -- 28 cases; 11 recoveries
- Fayette -- 48 cases; 1 death; 27 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 8 cases; 6 recoveries
- Haywood -- 13 cases; 1 death; 5 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 16 cases; 2 recoveries
- McNairy -- 9 cases; 6 recoveries
- Tipton -- 83 cases; 38 recoveries
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.