10 deaths, nearly 100 COVID-19 cases reported at Shelby County long-term care facilities; 375 cases at facilities across the state

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials with the Shelby County Health Department say getting coronavirus outbreaks at assisted living facilities and nursing homes is a high priority, but they fear the worst is yet to come.
As of Wednesday, the SCHD is investigating outbreaks at 10 such facilities. So far, 10 people have died and 96 residents and staff members have tested positive for the virus.
“What we see is a true reflection of transmission in those facilities, which is very disconcerting to us,” said Alisa Haushalter, SCHD director. “We don’t believe at the current time we have all of those outbreaks under management or under control.”
Parkway Health and Rehabilitation Center has the most cases among Shelby County long-term care facilities right now with 20 residents and another 12 staff members diagnosed with COVID-19. The facility’s administrator, Natalie Berkley, released a statement to WMC Wednesday, saying positive residents are located in a separate wing at the facility.
Haushalter declined to get into specifics about the situation at Parkway, but she said the health department and the state are working with facilities to make sure they are not allowing sick employees to come to work. They’re also encouraging front line health care workers to get tested whether they have symptoms of the virus or not.
“Particularly the elderly may not manifest the same signs and symptoms as younger people,” said Haushalter. “They may not have a cough. They may have diarrhea. They may have agitation. And so it’s easy to overlook initially that there are cases in a facility, and then there can be transmission very quickly from one individual to another.”
On Wednesday, Gov. Bill Lee said the state is rolling out a plan for long-term care facilities. It requires immediate notification of the health department, residents and their families about suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases. The guidance is in place until the outbreak is resolved.
“What is resolved? That is when two full incubation periods have passed and there have been no new outbreaks or no new infections,” said Piercey. “So for COVID-19 that is 28 days. So that is a long time to go with these nursing homes.”
For the first time, the state is also releasing statewide data on outbreaks in facilities. So far, there have been 375 confirmed cases and 37 deaths in 22 facilities in Tennessee.
