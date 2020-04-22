10 deaths, nearly 100 COVID-19 cases reported at Shelby County long-term care facilities; 375 cases at facilities across the state

Here at Parkway Health & Rehab we take the health and well-being of our residents very seriously. Therefore, we are in daily contact with the Tennessee Department of Health concerning our residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. Their recommendations as well as the recommendations of our Medical Director, and CDC guidelines are being adhered to. The positive residents are in quarantine, and they are located in a separate wing of the facility. All staff members must have their temperature taken daily upon entrance into the facility, and they are provided the appropriate personal protective equipment. Staff, resident, and family education has been provided to meet infection control standards outlined by the Center for Disease Control. Each staff member has been taught the proper procedure for handwashing and donning and doffing while providing care to each resident. The facility has a process to monitor supply levels as well as a contingency plan, that includes engaging our health department and healthcare coalition if we experience supply shortages. We sincerely appreciate all of our healthcare heros', commitment to providing quality care to our residents.

Natalie Berkley, Administrator