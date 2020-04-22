10 deaths, nearly 100 COVID-19 cases reported at Shelby County long-term care facilities; 375 cases at facilities across the state

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff and Kendall Downing | April 22, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 5:51 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials with the Shelby County Health Department say getting coronavirus outbreaks at assisted living facilities and nursing homes is a high priority, but they fear the worst is yet to come.

As of Wednesday, the SCHD is investigating outbreaks at 10 such facilities. So far, 10 people have died and 96 residents and staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Long-term care facilities in Shelby County (Source: SCHD)

“What we see is a true reflection of transmission in those facilities, which is very disconcerting to us,” said Alisa Haushalter, SCHD director. “We don’t believe at the current time we have all of those outbreaks under management or under control.”

Parkway Health and Rehabilitation Center has the most cases among Shelby County long-term care facilities right now with 20 residents and another 12 staff members diagnosed with COVID-19. The facility’s administrator, Natalie Berkley, released a statement to WMC Wednesday, saying positive residents are located in a separate wing at the facility.

Here at Parkway Health & Rehab we take the health and well-being of our residents very seriously. Therefore, we are in daily contact with the Tennessee Department of Health concerning our residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. Their recommendations as well as the recommendations of our Medical Director, and CDC guidelines are being adhered to. The positive residents are in quarantine, and they are located in a separate wing of the facility. All staff members must have their temperature taken daily upon entrance into the facility, and they are provided the appropriate personal protective equipment. Staff, resident, and family education has been provided to meet infection control standards outlined by the Center for Disease Control. Each staff member has been taught the proper procedure for handwashing and donning and doffing while providing care to each resident. The facility has a process to monitor supply levels as well as a contingency plan, that includes engaging our health department and healthcare coalition if we experience supply shortages. We sincerely appreciate all of our healthcare heros', commitment to providing quality care to our residents.
Natalie Berkley, Administrator

Haushalter declined to get into specifics about the situation at Parkway, but she said the health department and the state are working with facilities to make sure they are not allowing sick employees to come to work. They’re also encouraging front line health care workers to get tested whether they have symptoms of the virus or not.

“Particularly the elderly may not manifest the same signs and symptoms as younger people,” said Haushalter. “They may not have a cough. They may have diarrhea. They may have agitation. And so it’s easy to overlook initially that there are cases in a facility, and then there can be transmission very quickly from one individual to another.”

On Wednesday, Gov. Bill Lee said the state is rolling out a plan for long-term care facilities. It requires immediate notification of the health department, residents and their families about suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases. The guidance is in place until the outbreak is resolved.

“What is resolved? That is when two full incubation periods have passed and there have been no new outbreaks or no new infections,” said Piercey. “So for COVID-19 that is 28 days. So that is a long time to go with these nursing homes.”

For the first time, the state is also releasing statewide data on outbreaks in facilities. So far, there have been 375 confirmed cases and 37 deaths in 22 facilities in Tennessee.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.