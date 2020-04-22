Employment lawyer answers questions about returning to work as the economy reopens

In Arkansas, a spokesperson for the Division of Workforce Services said, "Once the executive order has expired UI claimants will be required to look for work to be eligible. In Arkansas, claimants cannot refuse to work for their current employer and be eligible to collect UI benefits unless they are unable to work because they are under quarantine for possible COVID-19 or caring for someone that has COVID-19. UI eligibility for claimants refusing to report to work due to unsafe working conditions, including possible COVID-19 at the workplace, is determined on a case-by-case basis."