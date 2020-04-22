FIRST ALERT: Active spring continues; Tracking more storms across Mid-South Wednesday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - April is one of the busiest times for storms across the southeast and the First Alert Weather team is again tracking the potential for strong to severe storms this evening and overnight.
SET UP: A low pressure system will push into the region from the west today. That system will bring the potential for rain this morning along a warm front and then strong to severe storms tonight as a cold front pushes into the region.
SEVERE RISK: The Storm Prediction Center has placed the areas southwest of Memphis under a Slight (2 out of 5) Risk for stronger storms. The area in yellow will have the best chance to see severe weather tonight.
The remainder of the Mid-South, including Memphis and Shelby County, is under a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for a strong storm or two. The area in green, is the lowest risk for strong storms.
Nevertheless, everyone across the Mid-South should stay weather alert tonight, as this system continues to evolve throughout the day today and into tonight.
THREATS: The primary risk with this system looks to be heavy rain along both the warm front and the cold front.
Damaging winds will then be the next threat we are tracking, that will mainly occur along the cold front that will move into the region tonight into early hours of Thursday.
The hail and tornado threat looks to be on the lower end of the scale, while not zero, it not as high of a threat.
TIMING: We are seeing a few showers this morning all forming along a warm front. By 3 p.m. this afternoon, we will see lull in activity across the region. Sunshine is expected to peak between the clouds and temperatures soar into the 70s.
By 10 p.m. tonight, we will start to see widely scattered showers and storms. Could see a stronger storm here or there, as we continue to see the low pressure track across the region tonight.
By 1 a.m. Thursday, we will continue to see rain and storms move across the Mid-South. Some heavy downpours, gusty winds all possible as this system continues to push east across the region tonight.
This means our prime time for storms will be from 6 p.m. on Wednesday lasting through 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. The storms is expected to push east of the Mid-South by Thursday morning.
As with any threat for storms, make sure you have a weather app handy if a storm is approaching your area. That way you can gain important watches and warnings.
Also, check back in for the latest updates on storm chances this weekend and beyond.
