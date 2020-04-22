Free child care for essential workers is now available

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health Services offered $10 million in grants to licensed child care agencies in March 2020 and is now providing free access to child care during the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency until June 15, 2020.
This program is a partnership between the TDHS, YMCA and the Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee. It’s available to essential workers with children ages 7 to 12 years old.
Ryan Hughes, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee, says, “Knowing firsthand what it means to have a spouse on the front lines I am proud that we can provide a safe place for youth to go during this time and receive innovative, high quality programs designed to empower youth to excel in school and lead healthy, productive lives.”
To be eligible for either program, parents must be employees of a health care entity, law enforcement, first responders, corrections officers, military, activated national guard, human and social services workers, postal workers, transportation employees, restaurant workers or grocery workers.
Prior to drop off, parents should register and/or call ahead for facilities’ availability.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis 901-542-9604 Bernal Smith Unit, 4299 Ross Rd., Memphis, TN 38141 Hours: 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
YMCA at Schilling Farms 1185 Schilling Blvd East, Collierville, TN 38017 Hours: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Fogelman Downtown YMCA 245 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38103 Hours: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Cordova Family YMCA 7950 Club Center, Cordova, TN 38016 Hours: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Millington Family YMCA 7725 E. Navy Circle, Millington, TN 38053 Hours: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Davis Family YMCA 4727 Elvis Presley Blvd., Memphis, TN 38116 Hours: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
(NEW) Northwest Gibson County YMCA 110 YMCA Drive Trenton, TN 38382 Hours: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.