Gov: Elective procedures can resume next week in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas officials announced that elective procedures would resume in Arkansas next Monday.
As of 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, there were 2,276 reported cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas. Of those cases, 1,371 were deemed “active” COVID-19 cases.
Nearly 50 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, with over a dozen of those new cases reported in the Cummins Unit.
There are currently 97 people in the hospital and 42 deaths reported, which is down one death from Tuesday. Dr. Nate Smith, of the ADH, said one death was reclassified due to the person being a Missouri resident.
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that elective procedures can resume in Arkansas effective on Monday, April 27. The Arkansas Department Health is working on finalizing the requirements surrounding who can undergo an elective procedure and how hospitals should proceed.
Dr. Nate Smith did announce that patients undergoing an elective procedure would also need to be tested for COVID-19.
Hutchinson said he believes the state is on track to meet the May 4 goal of lifting some restrictions. He announced the following timeline of announcements that will proceed the May 4:
- April 29: Announcement on restaurants
- April 30: Announcement on gyms
- May 1: Announcement on beauty and barber shops
- May 4: Places of worship and larger venues
