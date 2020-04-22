Grizzlies’ first assistant female coach returns home to Notre Dame as head coach

“I’m so excited for Niele and this wonderful opportunity to return to her alma mater, where she spent so many years as a player and as a coach. In her first year with the Memphis Grizzlies, Niele made a lasting impact on the floor, but even more so off the floor through her relationships with the players, fellow coaches and staff, including the relationship we built coach-to-coach. Niele is going to make a huge impact in the lives of the women who come through the Notre Dame program, both as players and people, because that’s who she is – a difference maker in so many respects," said Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins.