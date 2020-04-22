Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOING IT ALONE
Southern states largely go it alone in reopening decisions
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Governors in 17 states have committed to regional coordination to reopen their economies during the coronavirus outbreak. But none are in the South, where leaders are going it alone, just as they did in imposing restrictions. As questions about when and how to ease virus-control measures becomes increasingly politically charged, governors in the Deep South have resisted any appearance of synchronization, instead driving home their message that each state must make its own decision. The lack of regional coordination raises concerns that a loosening in one state could lead to a spike in cases in another. But agreement would be difficult to reach in a region with disparate approaches.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi gov: Restarting economy won't be 'light switch'
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says the state economy will reopen gradually after health officials and others say it’s safe to do so during the coronavirus pandemic. He says Tuesday that it won't be like turning on a light switch. Other Republican governors in parts of the South are planning to let some businesses reopen in coming days. Reeves says unemployment benefits are available for gig workers and others who previously were not eligible. The state Health Department says Tuesday that Mississippi has at least 4,716 confirmed cases and 183 deaths from the coronavirus as of Monday evening.
FATAL CRASH-TEEN DRIVER
Car crash kills 2 kids, 16-year-old driver hospitalized
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say two children were killed and a teen driver was injured when their car left the road and struck a tree. Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol Sgt. Kervin Stewart says the single-car crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 51 south of Hazlehurst. Stewart said an unidentified 16-year-old driver was with her two younger brothers, ages 3 and 6, when she lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree. Stewart said details leading up to the crash weren’t immediately clear. Stewart said the two brothers were killed on impact and the teen was hospitalized. He said no one was wearing a seat belt. The investigation is ongoing.
SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTH
3 killed by suspected tornado, lightning as storms hit South
HEADLAND, Ala. (AP) — Apparent tornadoes and a lighting strike are being blamed for three deaths in the South. Officials say one man was killed in Mississippi and another died in Alabama when winds ripped apart mobile homes. Authorities suspect tornadoes in each case. And a woman is dead in south Georgia following a house fire that officials suspect was caused by lightning. The Storm Prediction Center received more than 250 reports of possible tornadoes, high winds, hail and storm damage from east Texas to central Florida on Sunday and Monday. Thousands were left without power by the storms.
MISSISSIPPI LOTTERY
Mississippi lottery revenue dips in March amid pandemic
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — State revenue from the Mississippi Lottery decreased in March as people began facing restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says it deposited $9.9 million into the state treasury _ the net proceeds from lottery games played during March. That was a decrease from $11.6 million in February. Mississippi has collected more than $37.5 million from the lottery that started operating in November. Mississippi Lottery Corporation president Tom Shaheen says he expects a continued decline in lottery ticket sales during the pandemic. The corporation has indefinitely suspended its TV and radio advertising.
AP-US-DEEPWATER-HORIZON-ECOSYSTEM-RECOVERY
Sparkling waters hide some lasting harm from 2010 oil spill
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ten years after the nation's biggest offshore oil spill fouled its waters, the Gulf of Mexico sparkles in the sunlight and its fish are safe to eat. But scientists who have spent $500 million from BP researching effects of the Deepwater Horizon disaster have found much to be concerned about. Numbers of dolphins and whales and even insects are down since the spill, which accelerated the loss of tidal marshes. Researchers also discovered that plumes of oil fall down to sea beds like ocean snow, killing great swaths of ancient deep-sea coral. They say the recovery has been remarkable, but losses remain profound.