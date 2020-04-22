Local church donates food to feed elderly while bringing business to restaurants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local church is doing its part to help the most vulnerable in the community during the coronavirus pandemic by feeding seniors living in senior housing facilities.
"Our seniors are so precious," said Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church's Senior Pastor J. Lawrence Turner. "It's a risk if they do go out, if they want to do something special, such as have a meal that's out of the ordinary from what they have access to," he stated.
Even if they could leave their homes to dine at a restaurant, they would find many closed. Some only open for delivery or carry out.
Senior Pastor Turner has seen the impact it has had on members who own restaurants in Memphis. He said some restaurant owners in his congregation have had to close down and some have had to to lay off workers.
So, he and his congregation came up with a plan to help.
"We decided to partner with our Boulevard member-owned and operated restaurants," he said.
Lenny's on Cooper is one of the restaurants owned by a church member. They are preparing food and dropping meals off to senior living facilities. One of them is Poston Housing, a facility just across the street from the church.
The church has been able to feed about 300 residents and staff members in living facilities once a week for the last couple of weeks, and they hope to keep going.
Pastor Turner said, “As long as we have the resources to do it we’re going to do it. If I could issue a challenge to other churches to consider doing it - this is a way that we can partner up.”
