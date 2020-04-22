10,000 masks donated to residents of Memphis Housing Authority

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Housing Authority residents received free face masks.
The donation was made by restaurant co-owners Ronald and Carolyn Kent and King and Jasmine Chow. The four of them co-own the Chow Time restaurants in the area.
When they learned they had access to 10,000 face masks, they bought them with the intention of donating them to those who cannot afford them.
Ronald called several city leaders to find the greatest need. When someone recommended public housing residents, his wife says they knew the Housing Authority was the perfect place.
"Ken Moody told us that it would be better to partner with the Memphis Housing Authority, so that's what these masks are for, and they are basically to take care of the least, the looked over and the left out," said Carolyn Kent.
Michael Swindle, director of Housing with MHA, says he initially thought only 5,000 masks would be donated.
He’s glad the amount doubled because residents’ biggest worry throughout this entire pandemic has been food and protection.
