Memphis mayor announces new business protocols after extending safer-at-home order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland announced Wednesday new protocols for some businesses after extending his safer-at-home order. The protocols lift some restrictions and put others in place.
Starting Friday, April 24 all big-box retailers (such as Kroger, Target, Walmart, etc.) will be required to implement a protocol.
Retailers will limit the number of customers inside stores, establish waiting for lines that allow people to be 6-feet apart and provide hand sanitizer.
Big box stores also must require employees to wear face coverings when in public access areas of the store.
One hour of controlled access must also be provided for those ages 55 and up, pregnant or have serious underlying conditions.
Members of the public are strongly encouraged to wear facial coverage when entering places of business.
Strickland lifted a restriction on car washes. Now fully-automated car washes will be allowed to operate, but all ancillary amenities like vacuums must be closed.
Golf courses will also be able to operate this weekend subject to golf course protocols for coronavirus, which will be released later Wednesday. The city is opening the following five of the eight public courses:
- The Links at Galloway
- The Links at Ottoman
- The Links at Fox Meadows
- The Links at Pine Hill
- The Links at Whitehaven
Strickland said reopening our city is vitally important, but we must get back to business the right way.
Reopening Memphis will be based on the number of new cases and hospitalizations being stable or declining for a period of time. Testing and contact tracing must be sufficient to contain the virus.
