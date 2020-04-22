Memphis Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. creates music during NBA hiatus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A home gym and recording studio is all Jaren Jackson Jr. needs to keep himself busy during the NBA’s hiatus.
“I never really got into writing because I wasn’t really patient as a person so after I got out of that, I just tried it,” the Memphis Grizzlies Power Forward said. “Then I tried recording a little bit more this year, I saw it come together more and got more comfortable with it.”
Jackson Jr.'s college roommate and current Charlotte Hornets forward, Miles Bridges got him hooked on writing. According to Jackson Jr, he gets his inspiration from his everyday life.
“You know music relates to basketball,” Jackson Jr. said. “It gets us ready for everything. Stuff I like to listen to is like the stuff I like to make so I want to make stuff that I think is my favorite stuff.”
He also takes bits and pieces from some of his favorite artists like JUICE WRLD, Lil Keed and Gunna.
“I mean we only got time, nobody’s doing anything so stay right in your seats," he said as he played a demo off his phone.
According to Jaren Jackson Jr., he can record at home and he’s been giving fans sneak peeks of his music on Instagram.
