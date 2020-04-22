Mid-South mayors react to Memphis mayor extending his safer-at-home order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced he would be extending his safer-at-home order by two weeks.
This comes after Governor Bill Lee announced he would not extend his statewide order which expires April 30.
“Without a doubt, I think that was the right decision. We’re not out of it,” said West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon.
Mayor McClendon says extending the order in Memphis was the right call. He has no intentions of lifting the curfew or safer-at-home order in West Memphis until he sees a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases.
“I understand we need commerce to survive, but I also think that the safety of the people that lives within our cities should be the most type priority,” said Mayor McClendon.
Meantime, over in Mississippi, Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite says he has a plan to slowly reopen businesses after the statewide shelter-in-place order is lifted.
Phase one of his plan would start April 28, but the mayor says he’s waiting on final word from the governor.
“I think it’s something that we do gradually, very cautiously, but I believe we can do it safely and effectively,” said Musselwhite.
Musselwhite says it’s no secret people from Memphis and Shelby County travel to Southaven for business. He has plans to address what could be in flux of people.
“It doesn’t matter whether a patron is coming to a Southaven business from Memphis or if it’s a local person. It doesn’t matter where they’re coming from. The key to addressing this is that you limit the size of the gatherings,” said Musselwhite.
Strickland’s safer-at-home order will be extended by two weeks until May 5.
