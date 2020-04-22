MLH partners with Mayo Clinic to study plasma treatment for COVID-19 patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One key to helping people survive COVID-19 might be what is called "convalescent plasma," donated by people who have recovered from it.
Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare announced Wednesday it is partnering with Mayo Clinic in seeking a COVID-19 protocol that might be especially effective for people with underlying health conditions.
A Methodist doctor, Daniel Wakefield, who has fully recovered from COVID-19, was first to donate convalescent plasma in this study.
Scientists say antibodies in the donated plasma may have the ability to help patients fight the virus and recover more quickly.
If you’ve recovered from COVID-19 and want to donate, you’re invited to contact the American Red Cross or Vitalent.
You can reach the American Red Cross at 901-726-1690, or Vitalant at 901-399-8120.
