Police investigating after burglars break into Memphis firefighters’ vehicles outside station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police want to find the crooks who stole from firefighters while they were on the job keeping us safe.
According to a police report, the burglar got away with one of the firefighters’ Smith and Wesson handgun and another firefighter’s check book. The head of the Firefighters Association has some choice words for the individuals.
“It’s a hell of a note. They risk their lives for the city, and now somebody wants to take their personal belongings while they work,” said Thomas Malone, Memphis Firefighters Association President.
Thomas Malone, president of the Memphis Firefighters Association, could barely control his anger after what happened Tuesday night at Fire Station No. 55 in the Hickory Hill area.
Malone says someone broke into 10 firefighters’ vehicles, breaking the windows in while firefighters may have been asleep waiting for the next call.
Malone says property was taken from every vehicle. The crime was discovered around 6 a.m. Wednesday.
“The stress and the strain now has increased tremendously. Everybody is trying to monitor themselves, wear PPEs, do the safe distancing, and still do their jobs,” said Malone.
Malone calls it a brazen crime because any firefighter could have been walking through the fire truck bays and seen what was going on.
The firefighters not only fight fires but also make EMT calls for people with emergency health issues, like heart attacks.
The Memphis Fire Department said in a statement that the vehicles belonged to city and county firefighters who are both at the fire station on Riverdale, and that there is an active police investigation.
Malone pointed out that not only do the victimized firefighters have to get their windows fixed, they still have to be concerned like every frontline person about this.
“Is it safe to go home to my family? Am I going to expose any of my family? I talked to tons of our employees and those things are going on every day,” said Malone.
Malone says there are no security cameras on the fire station.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
