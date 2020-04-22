Pregnant woman injured, juvenile shot during drive-by in Arkansas

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - Investigators in Arkansas are searching for answers after a pregnant woman and child were injured during a drive-by shooting.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Elm Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.
Police were told a woman and juvenile had been injured during a shooting at that location.
Investigators were told a gold 4-door Impala with no license plate, occupied by four black males, was responsible for the shooting.
First responders found a juvenile girl with a gunshot wound to her lower body. She was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
The pregnant victim was air-lifted to Regional One after she was injured in her lower abdomen while escaping gunfire.
One suspect, a juvenile, was arrested Tuesday night while officers were conducting curfew checks.
Investigators are still searching for Darron Williams, 20, who has been identified as a person of interest in the case. Williams is considered armed and dangerous.
Two more suspects are also still on the run.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Williams or the additional suspects, please contact the Helena-West Helena Police Department at (870) 572-3441.
