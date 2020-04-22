Rain and storms possible through late tonight

Although most of the area is dry now, showers will continue to move in over the next few hours. The best chance for rain will be in areas along and south of I-40. Rain will become more widespread by 9 pm and heavy rain will continue through after midnight. A few thunderstorms with gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning will be possible, but severe weather chances are very low. Temperatures are in the 50s this morning but will climb to around 70 degrees this afternoon. It will also be windy today and tonight with gusts around 20 mph.