Rain and storms possible through late tonight

Although most of the area is dry now, showers will continue to move in over the next few hours. The best chance for rain will be in areas along and south of I-40. Rain will become more widespread by 9 pm and heavy rain will continue through after midnight. A few thunderstorms with gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning will be possible, but severe weather chances are very low. Temperatures are in the 50s this morning but will climb to around 70 degrees this afternoon. It will also be windy today and tonight with gusts around 20 mph.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40%. High: 70. Winds will be southeast 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 80%. Low: 59. Winds southeast 10-15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will likely be light rain in the morning tomorrow and patchy drizzle will be possible into early afternoon, but rain will clear by 3 pm. Friday will be mostly dry with a shower possible late in the day. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees Thursday, then climb back to the mid-70s Friday.
WEEKEND: There will be clouds and a stray shower early Saturday, but Sunday will be dry with more sun. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with lows in the lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: We will be mostly dry with sunshine to start next week. High temperatures will bump back into the lower 70s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.