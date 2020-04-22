Rain and storms on the way tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy this afternoon with a few passing showers. Highs will be near 70. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Heavy rain and storms likely. A few storms could be strong or severe with gusty wind. Lows will be in the upper 50s. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph.
LATE WEEK: High temperatures will reach the mid 60s to around 70 Thursday with lingering showers early in the day. It will climb into the mid 70s Friday with a partly cloudy sky. Showers or storms can’t be ruled out by Friday evening into Friday night. Lows will be in the 50s Thursday and Friday morning.
WEEKEND: A few showers will be possible Saturday morning, but much of the weekend looks dry. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with lows in the 40s and 50s.
