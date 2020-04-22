Rain & thunderstorms move through the Mid-South overnight

THIS WEEK: Periods of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms will continue this evening and into the overnight hours. Clouds will linger through much of the day tomorrow along with the chance of brief isolated showers or drizzle. Clouds will clear Thursday night. Friday will be partly cloudy through the day with afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will increase Friday night and rain will develop late in the evening and overnight with lows falling into the mid to upper 50s.