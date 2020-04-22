Rain & thunderstorms move through the Mid-South overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Rain & T’storms Wind: SW 10-20 Low: 59
THURSDAY: Isolated Showers & Drizzle Wind: NW 10-20 High: 70
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing Wind: E 5 Low: 54
THIS WEEK: Periods of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms will continue this evening and into the overnight hours. Clouds will linger through much of the day tomorrow along with the chance of brief isolated showers or drizzle. Clouds will clear Thursday night. Friday will be partly cloudy through the day with afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will increase Friday night and rain will develop late in the evening and overnight with lows falling into the mid to upper 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Showers are possible early Saturday morning with skies remaining mostly cloudy through much of the day along with highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows near 50. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s with lows again near 50.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows near 60. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs again in the lower 70s.
