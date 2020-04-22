Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to keep an eye out for a man with Alzheimer’s who walked away from his home early Wednesday morning.
Gregory Odom, 66, is believed to have left his home in the Holmes/Annandale area between 2 and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Odom has gray hair and brown eyes nad is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 190 pounds. He’s believed to be wearing a navy blue sweater, jeans and brown shoes.
SCSO says Odom is without his daily medication.
The sheriff’s office is asking residents in the area to check their home surveillance systems for sightings of Odom.
Call (901) 379-7625 if you have any information.
