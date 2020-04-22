Students graduating college worry about jumping into the workforce during COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This is typically the time of year when college students are counting down the days until they walk across the stage and receive their diplomas, but due to COVID-19 there have been some changes.
The University of Mississippi notified its students there will be a virtual graduation ceremony.
“After graduation I guess I’m planning on going to law school,” said Grant Gibbons, graduating senior.
Gibbons says because of the pandemic he’s glad he’s staying in school.
“I mean, I couldn’t imagine looking for a job right now. I mean, I know a ton of people who are looking for jobs right now, and you know some people they’re obviously getting jobs, and they are making their way, but a lot of people especially now you have no idea what is going to happen. You have no idea if anyone is still hiring,” said Gibbons.
Te’Leiya Kuykendall who is also graduating from Ole Miss says the job hunt hasn’t been easy.
“My biggest worry right now is actually finding a job that fits me," she said
Kuykendall says she's now considering a different route.
“I feel like getting my masters would give me more time and get myself together," said Kuykendall.
On the bright side schools in the Mid-South are stepping up and helping their students. Jamel Major, career specialist at Ole Miss, and Dr. Darrell Ray, interim VP of Student Life at Rhodes College, shed light on what their schools are doing to help students headed into the workforce mid-pandemic.
“I think the most important thing that we’re offering is, we’re offering them access to jobs and internships,” said Major.
“Our students receive a weekly news letter from career services that highlights information that is helpful to them and most recently in the light of the current circumstances we’re in, some of that content has been more focused the job search process,” said Ray.
Both Major and Ray encourage students to reach out to companies because the hiring will pick back up.
If you are a graduating college student that needs career advice you can contact your school’s career center and they can help you with what you need.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.