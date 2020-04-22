Study: Arkansas 4th worst state for working from home

Arkansas ranks 48th in Best State for Working from Home survey. (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 21, 2020 at 10:12 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 6:50 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When it comes to working at home, Arkansas ranks near the bottom.

That’s according to a survey from the personal-finance website WalletHub which ranked the Best States for Working from Home.

Arkansas ranked 48th, just ahead of Mississippi, Hawaii, and Alaska.

Source: WalletHub

Wallethub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of workers working from home before COVID-19 to internet cost and cybersecurity. They also looked at how large and how crowded homes are in the state.

This is how Arkansas ranked in some of the key metrics: (1=Best, 25=Avg.) :

  • 47th – Share of Population Working from Home (pre-COVID-19)
  • 50th – Households’ Internet Access
  • 20th – Average Home Square Footage
  • 37th – Cybersecurity
  • 31st – Internet Cost

For the full report, you can visit this link.

