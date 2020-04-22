Study: Arkansas 4th worst state for working from home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When it comes to working at home, Arkansas ranks near the bottom.
That’s according to a survey from the personal-finance website WalletHub which ranked the Best States for Working from Home.
Arkansas ranked 48th, just ahead of Mississippi, Hawaii, and Alaska.
Wallethub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of workers working from home before COVID-19 to internet cost and cybersecurity. They also looked at how large and how crowded homes are in the state.
This is how Arkansas ranked in some of the key metrics: (1=Best, 25=Avg.) :
- 47th – Share of Population Working from Home (pre-COVID-19)
- 50th – Households’ Internet Access
- 20th – Average Home Square Footage
- 37th – Cybersecurity
- 31st – Internet Cost
For the full report, you can visit this link.
