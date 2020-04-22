TDOC launches COVID-19 Information Line

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Correction has launched a 24-hour COVID-19 Information Line for inmate families to check on their loved ones.
The TDOC COVID-19 Information Line will be answered by a live analyst who will respond to questions related to COVID-19 testing updates, TDOC’s response to the virus and protective measures that have been taken by the department.
"TDOC understands that for every inmate inside a facility there are mothers, fathers, children and others who may have concerns or questions especially in these times. That is why we encourage the inmate population to stay in close contact with their families through frequent, no-cost telephone calls and through letters. We want inmates and their family to have every opportunity to communicate with each other and as often as possible,” Commissioner Tony Parker said.
The Information Line will operate 24 hours, seven days a week.
The TDOC COVID-19 Information Line can be reached at 866-858-0380.
For more information, visit TDOC’s website.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.