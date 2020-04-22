Teen at secured juvenile justice facility in Memphis tests positive for COVID-19, DCS says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services confirmed a juvenile at the Memphis Center for Independence(CSI) tested positive for COVID-19.
The juvenile has been quarantined at the youth justice facility and will not return to the general public until a full recovery has been documented by the Department of Health.
According to the news release, CSI is a staff secured juvenile justice facility that offers a residential treatment program for male youth age 13- to 18-years-old who have been adjudicated delinquent and placed into state custody.
CSI houses 48 youth and employs 60 staff.
The state is alerting parents, and the entire facility will be tested. Staff temperature checks and symptom screenings will continue.
