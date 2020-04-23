Bank OZK: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ Bank OZK (OZK) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $11.9 million.
The Little Rock, Arkansas-based bank said it had earnings of 9 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.
The bank posted revenue of $299.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $237.5 million, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $233.7 million.
Bank OZK shares have declined 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.80, a fall of 45% in the last 12 months.
