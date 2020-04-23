A brief break from the rain before our next storm system arrives

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clearing Wind: NW 5 Low: 51
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: SE 5-10 High: 76
FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain & Thunderstorms Wind: S 10-20 Low: 58
Patchy fog is possible late tonight and before sunrise tomorrow followed by a mild and dry day. Rain and thunderstorms will enter from the west around 10 PM bringing heavy rain, gusting winds, and the possibility of small hail. A few storms could be strong to severe but the threat is low. The system will weaken as it moves through the Mid-South but will likely keep rain in the area into early Saturday morning.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s along with overnight lows near 50. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the upper 60s and lows near 50.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms and highs in the mid 70s with lows near 60. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day and afternoon highs in the lower 70s with lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.