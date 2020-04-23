County commissioners push for mail-in, paper ballots for next election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After months of debate, the Shelby County Election Commission was prepared to make a decision about which type of voting machine they should purchase during a special called meeting Thursday.
Technical difficulties caused a delay in the vote.
However, people from around the country still weighed in during public comment about which voting machine the commission should pick -- electronic ballot marking or hand marked paper ballot machines.
No decision was made, but Shelby County Government, which provides most of the funding for elections, is already weighing in because of COVID-19.
"Right now we have voting machines which are purely electronic which means you have to touch the screen and there's no getting around touching those screens to vote ," said Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner. "And even if you use the stylus, you're still grabbing an instrument that has to be wiped down and disinfected after every voter."
Van Turner, Tami Sawyer and Michael Whaley were co-sponsors of a resolution passed during Monday’s commission meeting, asking for the adoption of voter-marked paper ballot machines.
The resolution also calls for widespread absentee voting this fall.
“It would be preferable if Governor Bill Lee would also allow mail in balloting for these two upcoming elections in August and November because COVID-19 is here, everyone knows it’s going to be here for the remainder of the year in some capacity,” said Turner.
The request comes on the heels of seven people in Wisconsin who appear to have contracted the coronavirus through activities related to their April 7th election.
Here in Tennessee, the governor would need to suspend certain Tennessee codes to limit in-person voting. The resolution passed Monday by commissioners asks for an executive order to suspend certain Tennessee provisions to authorize more absentee voting.
The next election is scheduled for August 6. Election officials would like to have the new voting machines in place for that election.
The Shelby County Election Commission will try to reschedule their meeting for some time next week.
