Family puts on parade for St. Jude patient’s birthday

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - A St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital patient celebrated a special day Thursday.
Abi Blankenship turned 12 years old, after 90 rounds of chemo to treat a rare cancer called Ewing Sarcoma.
But it’s hard for the immuno-compromised to celebrate during a pandemic, so her loved ones in Marion, Arkansas got creative by putting on a birthday parade.
“She knows she is loved without a doubt, so today was really special. She usually doesn’t even get to go to normal parades because of the risk about being around people who are sick,” said Jamie Swain, Abi’s mom.
Happy birthday Abi!
