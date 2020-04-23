FIRST ALERT: Low end threat for storms Friday night into Saturday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The active spring pattern looks to continue as we track our next storm system that will roll into the Mid-South late Friday into the morning hours on Saturday.
SET UP: A low-pressure system will move into the Mid-South late Friday, forming a cold front that will eject east of the area overnight.
That system will again give us the chance for strong to severe storms across the Mid-South during the late-night hours on Friday and into the early morning hours on Saturday.
SEVERE RISK: A good portion of the Mid-South is under a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for stronger storms Friday night. This is the lowest risk on the scale. The best chances for stronger storms will be in portions of central and eastern Arkansas.
THREATS: Highest threats with this system look to be damaging winds and large hail. The flooding threat is possible in storms that produce heavy downpours. The tornado threat with this system looks rather low.
TIMING: The mainline looks to enter eastern Arkansas around 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., which is according to our First Alert Futurcast on Thursday and is subject to change as we move closer to the event Friday night.
By midnight on Saturday, we are looking at the line entering north Mississippi and western parts of Tennessee.
It will then finally start to push towards the Tennessee River Valley in north Mississippi and west Tennessee as we push towards 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Saturday.
As forecast models get a better grasp at the timing of this event, we will update when you can expect to see the stormy weather for Friday night.
The good news is it looks like this system will clear out during the morning hours on Saturday, meaning the weekend itself is looking decent - just cooler thanks to northerly winds. This means highs will be in the 60s and a mix of sun and clouds is expected.
ACTION: As with any threat for storms, make sure you have the WMC Action News 5 First Alert weather app handy if a storm is approaching your area. That way you can gain important watches and warnings.
Also, check back in with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates on our storms chances as we wrap up this week and move into the weekend.
