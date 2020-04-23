Gov. Bill Lee visiting free COVID-19 testing site Saturday in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christ Community Health Services says Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will visit one of their free coronavirus testing locations this Saturday.
Lee is expected at the CCHS Frayser Health Center from noon to 3 p.m.
CCHS says the event is in association with Lee’s efforts to ensure testing is available to all Tennessee residents.
Testing is available to anyone who wants to be tested for COVID-19 regardless of symptoms. You do not have to pre-register or schedule an appointment.
Results should be available within 72 hours. Everyone tested will receive a call with their results, and follow-up information will be provided.
CCHS says everyone should prepare to isolate themselves while awaiting test results.
