Governor: Restaurants, retail stores among 1st businesses allowed to reopen in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday announced some restaurants and retail stores can reopen as soon as next week.
Lee says federal best practices have been taken into consideration and he realizes that not every industry will be able to open safely immediately.
Restaurants operating at 50% capacity and following the guidance can open Monday.
Retail stores operating at 50% capacity and following the guidance can open Wednesday.
Lee says more details will be shared Friday morning when he reveals the first round of safe reopening guidelines.
