Grizz assistant becomes head coach at Notre Dame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies said goodbye to assistant coach Niele Ivey, but she leaves for a good reason. Ivey is now the Head Women’s Basketball Coach at her alma mater, Notre Dame.
She left Memphis as the ninth active female coach in the NBA. At Notre Dame, she took over for the woman who coached her, Muffett McGraw.
Ivey played for McGraw from 1996-2001, winning an NCAA title as a starting point guard, and later serving as a Fighting Irish Assistant Coach before coming to the Grizzlies last season.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.