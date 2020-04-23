Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — East Tennessee State has signed guard David Sloan as a transfer from Kansas State. Coach Steve Forbes announced the addition to the team that won the Southern Conference Tournament title and went 30-4 this season. The 6-foot Sloan spent his junior season with Kansas State, where he started nine of 32 games. The native of Louisville, Kentucky, averaged 5.3 points and 2.3 assists per game. He had 19 games with one turnover, including seven with none. Sloan played his first two seasons at John A. Logan College, where he played with current ETSU forward Vonnie Patterson.