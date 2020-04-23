KIPP Memphis closing 2 schools at the end of the year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The KIPP Memphis board of directors has decided to close KIPP Memphis Preparatory Elementary and KIPP Memphis Preparatory Middle at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
KIPP Memphis board of directors chairman James Boyd released the following statement Thursday:
"While the community welcomed our network with open arms, we’ve been unable to fulfill our academic promise to our students, teachers and families. We strongly believe this decision is in the best interest of our KIPP Memphis community and is a step in the right direction to improve our organization’s ability to build a stronger network of schools.
Our leadership team is committed to working with the Achievement School District, Shelby County Schools and the community as a whole to help determine the immediate next steps for our students, families and teachers. We are eternally grateful to our faculty and staff for their hard work and dedication to our network, as well as our families who entrusted their children to us to care for and educate all these years. Through our five remaining KIPP schools, KIPP Memphis will continue to forge ahead in our mission to empower our students to develop the knowledge, skills, character and habits necessary to succeed in college and the competitive world beyond."
